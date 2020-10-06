FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $43.90. 600,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 703,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $141,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,776 shares of company stock worth $1,696,090. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FibroGen by 32,442.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FibroGen by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FibroGen by 381.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $589,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

