Fielmann (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €76.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.22 ($82.61).

Fielmann stock opened at €69.00 ($81.18) on Friday. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.78.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

