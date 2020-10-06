Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 216,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 288,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

FRGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $248.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.37 million. Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

