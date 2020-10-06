Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 216,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 288,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.
FRGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $248.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.