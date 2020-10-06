Financial Comparison: DPW (NYSE:DPW) vs. Neonode (NYSE:NEON)

DPW (NYSE:DPW) and Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DPW and Neonode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DPW 0 0 0 0 N/A Neonode 0 1 0 0 2.00

Neonode has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 80.37%. Given Neonode’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neonode is more favorable than DPW.

Risk & Volatility

DPW has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neonode has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DPW and Neonode’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPW $26.51 million 0.88 -$32.91 million N/A N/A Neonode $6.65 million 12.39 -$5.30 million N/A N/A

Neonode has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DPW.

Profitability

This table compares DPW and Neonode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW -112.40% -322.52% -58.19% Neonode -122.25% -177.29% -86.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of DPW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Neonode shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of DPW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Neonode shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About DPW

DPW Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. It also provides power conversion and distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) products; and radio frequency and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers, as well as provides commercial loans and operates MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal. In addition, the company distributes value added power supply solutions, UPS systems, fans, filters, line cords, and other power-related components; and manufactures specialized electronic systems for the military market. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar PC touch products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

