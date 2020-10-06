Financial Comparison: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) vs. Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Kubient alerts:

This table compares Kubient and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus 22.96% 24.44% 19.71%

59.6% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kubient and Simulations Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 0 0 N/A Simulations Plus 0 0 2 0 3.00

Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Kubient.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kubient and Simulations Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus $33.97 million 36.98 $8.58 million $0.48 146.85

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Kubient on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application to organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym, a simulation program for analyzing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; and RENAsym for investigating and predicting drug-induced or acute kidney injury. Further, the company provides population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. It sells its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.