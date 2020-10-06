Financial Review: Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet 3.69% 7.49% 5.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kingold Jewelry and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.31%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and QuinStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.78 $18.10 million $0.34 48.62

Kingold Jewelry has higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Kingold Jewelry on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.