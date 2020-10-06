FinNexus (FNX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $559,201.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $2.23 million and $559,201.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.39 or 0.05148806 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 376,277,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,069,864 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

