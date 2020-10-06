FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Shares Down 7.5%

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.85. 695,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,040,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on FINV. UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.
About FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV)
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.
