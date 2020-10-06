Fire Lotto Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $303,430.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and TOPBTC. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $110,707.22 and $303,430.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

