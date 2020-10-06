FirmaChain Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One FirmaChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and $586,638.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00266348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00088608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.01513571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00163182 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. "

FirmaChain Token Trading

FirmaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

