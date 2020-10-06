First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. 677,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,230. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $820.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

