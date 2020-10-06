First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 590,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,758 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

