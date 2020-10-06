First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 6,446 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,769,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,525,000 after purchasing an additional 711,108 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,497,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,204,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. 1,341,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,431. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

