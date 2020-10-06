First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 4.12% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 243,900.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 890.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,519. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87.

