First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,291 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after buying an additional 1,730,648 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 343.0% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,637,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 50.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $379,715,000 after acquiring an additional 816,360 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,982 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $197,942.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,094.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,267 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XLNX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.94. 1,372,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,962. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.