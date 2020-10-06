First Hawaiian Bank Buys 4,472 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ball by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.31. 1,767,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

