First Hawaiian Bank Buys 485 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 51.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.62.

SPGI traded down $10.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.31. 776,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.04 and its 200 day moving average is $320.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

