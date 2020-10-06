First Hawaiian Bank Buys 5,560 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,042 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

MSFT traded down $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.91. 28,370,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,623,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,592.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

