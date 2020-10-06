First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Cisco Systems stock remained flat at $$38.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,390,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,936,643. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.