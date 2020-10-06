First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.30. 4,882,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582,504. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

