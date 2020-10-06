First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.27% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,621,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after buying an additional 294,909 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 26.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 291,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,802. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on BOH. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

