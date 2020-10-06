First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Matson worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Matson by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 288,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Matson Inc has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. TheStreet raised Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

