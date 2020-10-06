First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.9% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,847 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,760 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,993. The company has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.