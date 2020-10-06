First Hawaiian Bank Has $12.50 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 836.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $323,111,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after acquiring an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.00 on Tuesday, hitting $275.16. The stock had a trading volume of 48,883,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,554,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.61 and a 200 day moving average of $243.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.