First Hawaiian Bank Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 35,998 shares during the period. Swift Run Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 32,540 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.72. 1,828,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,116. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96.

