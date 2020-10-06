First Hawaiian Bank Has $16.06 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $99.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,099.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,602.45 billion, a PE ratio of 121.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,208.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,724.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,430.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

