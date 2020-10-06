First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.68 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total transaction of $28,657,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 691,158 shares of company stock valued at $234,244,200. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.41. The company has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

