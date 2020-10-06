First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.28 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,108,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,964,000 after buying an additional 175,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,232,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,419. The company has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

