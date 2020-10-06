First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.47 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,362,423,000 after purchasing an additional 397,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,491,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $473,112,000 after purchasing an additional 331,959 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,011,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,778,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,663,000 after buying an additional 68,655 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,108,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

APH traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.79. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $113.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

