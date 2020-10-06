First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.89. 1,173,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.39. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $452.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.