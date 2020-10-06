First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 45.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.82 on Tuesday, reaching $337.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $343.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total transaction of $20,161,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,397,536,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,815 shares of company stock valued at $186,007,416 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

