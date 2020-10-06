First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. 15,950,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,545,488. The company has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

