First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 507 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,823,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $156.57. 207,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,782. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average is $142.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

