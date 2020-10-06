First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Ecolab by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 34.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 60,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 95,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.31.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.43. 1,253,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,349. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

