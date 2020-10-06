First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.83.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 179,772 shares of company stock valued at $89,816,325. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.46. 19,528,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,379,159. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.25. The company has a market capitalization of $336.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

