First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,719 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

INTU traded down $5.98 on Tuesday, hitting $325.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.65. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

