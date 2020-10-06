First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,642 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 17.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 295.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $159.40. 472,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,718. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 235.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day moving average is $142.92. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $170.51.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.89.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,080,331 shares of company stock worth $490,599,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

