First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,255 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. 3,192,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,138. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.