First Hawaiian Bank Sells 9,632 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $4,444,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. 67,268,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,586,883. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $213.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.