First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.62. The company had a trading volume of 36,140,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,553,469. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day moving average is $138.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

