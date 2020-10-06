First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,418,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,514. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

