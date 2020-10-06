First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

INBK has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of INBK opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 178.1% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $331,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

