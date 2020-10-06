First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post $120.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $124.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $111.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $487.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.70 million to $508.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $477.83 million, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $481.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%.

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. 157,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Merchants by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

