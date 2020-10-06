First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRME. Raymond James downgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

FRME stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 157,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.17.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. Research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 81.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 74,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.