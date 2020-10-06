First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Trading 5.3% Higher

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 426,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,148,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,584,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,819.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 53,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.