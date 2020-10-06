First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 10,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 47,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64.

Get First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 58.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $860,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.