First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Shares Up 7.6%

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.55. 348,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 85,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the first quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 47.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 166.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 82,707 shares during the period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

