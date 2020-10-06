FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get FirstCash alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 303,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,211. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $96.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1,174.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,259,000 after purchasing an additional 732,800 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $34,104,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,142,000 after acquiring an additional 416,974 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $12,919,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,022,000 after purchasing an additional 172,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.