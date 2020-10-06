FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.63. FirstService has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $134.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.01 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstService by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FirstService by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

