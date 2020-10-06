FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FLIR. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.
FLIR stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.44. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.