FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FLIR. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.44. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.